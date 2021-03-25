Yolanda “Lana” Rose Gonzales (née Venegas), 71, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Lana was born on Oct. 3, 1949, in Hollister, California, to Domingo and Marie Venegas. Lana grew up in the Salinas area, where she met her first husband, Samuel Gonzales, and had two sons, Samuel and Michael. After her husband’s passing in 1973, Lana raised her sons on her own while working for several semiconductor companies in the Silicon Valley for two decades.
Later in her career, she started working in loans and IRAs for credit unions. She ultimately retired from Operating Engineers Federal Credit Union in 2015, where she worked for the last 13 years.
In 1984, she met Randy Mayeda, and the couple wed in 1999. They eventually settled in Livermore with their son, Matthew. After 34 years together, Lana lost her husband Randy to cancer in 2018. In recent years, she found solace in her two kittens, who kept her busy with their mischief.
Lana was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco Giants. In her retirement, you would frequently catch her cheering on the boys in Orange and Black. She loved reading the newspaper, biographies, completing crossword puzzles, and catching up on her favorite crime shows. Lana enjoyed hosting parties at her home and would ensure the house was immaculate before anyone stepped foot in it.
Yolanda will be remembered for her work ethic, generosity, cleanliness, and strong will. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
Yolanda is survived by her sons, Samuel Gonzales, Michael Gonzales, and Matthew Mayeda; her granddaughter, Nina Gonzales; her sister, Christina Budiao and her family; her brother, Bobby Venegas and his family; her sisters, Sally, Joanne, and Renee; and her cats, Melanie and Delilah. Yolanda was preceded in death by her parents, Domingo and Marie Venegas; her husband, Samuel Gonzales; and her husband, Randy Mayeda. A memorial service will be held at future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Feral Cat Foundation.