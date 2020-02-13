Yu-Li Pan

Yu-Li Pan, 80, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, in Pleasanton, California. Born in China, he immigrated with his family to the United States in 1950. He studied in Berkeley public schools and received his doctorate in physics from the University of California in 1964. He taught at the University of Pennsylvania until 1969, then continued his career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory until his retirement in 1993. He specialized in high-energy nuclear physics research and made significant contributions to the development of laser technology, authoring over 100 one papers and receiving a patent. He enjoyed travelling around the world, hiking in the Himalayans, observing diverse penguin species, and taking bicycle tours. A lifelong bachelor, Yu-Li is survived by his three sisters, five nieces, eight grandnephews, and one grandniece.