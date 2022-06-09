Peter Ross Hammond passed away in Santa Cruz, California on May 23, 2022. He was born on Oct. 7, 1934 to Hilda and Stan Hammond. He was a native of the United Kingdom and was raised in London. He attended Cambridge University and received a PhD in chemistry. Throughout his life, Peter lived in Ilford and Leicester, United Kingdom, China Lake, California, Livermore California, Capitola California and Victoria, Canada. Peter worked as a research chemist for Michelson Lab, China Lake and Lawrence Livermore Lab. He enjoyed building models and flying radio-controlled aircraft. He is survived by his daughter, Marion Mathis. He is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Margaret Hammond and his daughter, Alison Hammond. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Santa Cruz SPCA, 2601 Chanticleer Avenue, Santa Cruz, California 95065.
