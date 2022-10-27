Pierre “Pete” was born July 1, 1933, in San Francisco to Pierre J. Du Bois and Melda C. Gelhaus. A resident of Vallejo from age six, he graduated from St. Vincent High School and joined the Air Force Reserves as a senior. Four days after graduation, he was called to active duty and sent to Mississippi for training as a radio operator. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Korea until the cease fire in 1953. After discharge, he worked various jobs while attending Vallejo Jr. College. He continued his education at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo while working summers at Mare Island and at the post office during Christmas breaks. He met a classmate of his sister’s in August 1959 but still had a few months to get his degree. He proposed after 10 dates, went to work at Aerojet-General Nucleonics in San Ramon and he and Glenda Silva of Fremont were married on her birthday, Oct. 8, 1960.
They bought their first home in Fremont in 1961 where their daughters, Michelle and Jeanine, were born. In 1966, he started working for Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in computations, was active in the Knights of Columbus and welcomed their daughter Gia in 1972. As the girls got older, they were involved in band at Granada High School, and Mom and Dad were quite active as band parents, hauling kids and instruments all over California!
After a seven-year stint of living in Discovery Bay, they moved to Summerset in Brentwood, trading a boat for a golf cart. They enjoyed dinners, day trips, trips to Mexico and Italy through Summerset. Visiting Pete’s sister in Alaska several times, anniversaries at Little River Inn and Kona Village, as well as trips to Europe were all adventures that were enjoyed.
Pete succumbed to complications of post-surgery after a fall and cancer. He died Oct. 9, 2022, just one day after their 62nd anniversary. He leaves his devoted wife, Glenda; daughters Michelle (Greg Dimitriou) Du Bois of Oakley; Jeanine and Gia Du Bois, both of Grass Valley; grandson Chief Petty Officer Jacob (Kelli) Cotton; and great-grandson, Cody Cotton. He is also survived by his sister; Yvonne Mull of Santa Fe, New Mexico, nephews; and niece, as well as a special godchild, Tina (Patrick) Leaderich. Friends and family are invited to his funeral liturgy at Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Center, 2200 E. 18th Street Antioch, on Friday Nov. 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment and lunch.