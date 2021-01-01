Three proposals authored by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) were included in the $2.3 trillion government spending and coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress last week and signed by President Trump on Sunday.
According to Swalwell’s office, he authored an amendment allocating $10 million for training in 2021 under the federal Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER) program, which could benefit workers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Swalwell also authored language in the bill directing the Department of Energy to develop a program to ensure a strong domestic supply of Energy Critical Elements, rare earth minerals and other chemicals necessary for the production of new energy technologies.
The third proposal from Swalwell was an amendment encouraging development of a student loan repayment program for anyone recruited or currently working for a government intelligence agency.