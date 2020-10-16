Tri-Valley Community Television has produced “election specials” covering nine local races, including mayor, city council, and school board seats for Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin.
All candidates were invited to participate in the televised presentations, which were hosted by Ian Bartholomew, host of TV30's “Slipstream,” and Dr. Marshall Kamena, former Livermore mayor and president of the TV30 Foundation.
The election specials are available on Comcast Channels 28, 29 and 30, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, and streaming at tv30.org.
They will repeat up to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. For broadcast days and times check the tv30 website, or Comcast listings for DVR.