Eric W. Harpell, Livermore
Now that the Livermore city Council has approved the sale of the former Lucky complex to Eden housing, I can no longer be silent about what I see is a plan by local government to act against the wishes of most residents of Livermore. As many others here have mentioned, the planned four-story housing development with on-site parking runs absolutely counter to the vision originally promised (and promoted) of a parklike setting where those of us visiting or living nearby can take a break, meet friends, and give families a way to enjoy downtown. The current plan allows none of those options. Eden Housing should not be permitted to compromise this easily achievable dream. The city must work together with its residents to relocate Eden Housing.