The Asante Africa Foundation is hosting a webinar on Friday, June 16 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Entitled “Beyond Numbers: Lives Transformed, Stories Unveiled,” the event will be moderated by Asante Co-founder Erna Grasz, and will feature four students who have been impacted by Asante Africa’s work. The webinar will include background on the students and testimony about how they have worked to solve some of the most pressing issues facing their communities, including the promotion of climate action plans, local business creation, youth governance, inclusive societies and digital literacy for employment. There will be a Q&A at the end of the session with the students.
The mission of Asante Africa, according to their website, is to educate and empower the next generation of change agents, whose dreams and actions transform the future for Africa and the world.
For more information or to sign up for the Zoom event, visit bit.ly/3X68x6L