System Overload Robotics, a Tri-Valley team of high school students who participate in the annual FIRST Robotics Competition, will hold a virtual open house for prospective members at 6 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 20.
For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) is an international organization with the goal of inspiring students through a mentor-based teaching system that includes a challenge to build and program a robot capable of fulfilling certain tasks.
The 2021 challenge, a continuation of 2020, which ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is to build robots capable of throwing balls into a pit, climb on hanging obstacles, and spin colored wheels.
The local team, System Overload Robotics, operates as an Explorer Post of the Boy Scouts of America and draws members from Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin high schools. Members and their mentors are organized into subgroups, such as programming, manufacturing, research and development, and business. Although the team has been meeting virtually since last spring, prior to the pandemic, members worked out of a hangar at the Livermore Municipal Airport.
The virtual open house for prospective members will be held as a Zoom meeting. To sign up or for more information, go to www.frc6059.com, or email sor.frc6059@gmail.com.