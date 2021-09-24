Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have developed a new theory for predicting the spread of an infectious disease based on the premise that people can become infected by a single airborne particle containing a virus, bacteria, or fungi.
LLNL said the approach allows for “robust estimates of airborne disease spread even when limited disease outbreak information is available and there is wide variation in people’s exposures and their response to being exposed.”
“The remarkable thing about this theory is that it leads to straightforward model predictions that do not require hard to get information,” said Michael Dillon said, LLNL atmospheric scientist and lead author of the study, “Regional Relative Risk, a Physics-Based Metric for Characterizing Airborne Infectious Disease Transmission,” which was published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology.
While existing modeling theories can predict the spread of airborne diseases, LLNL said they are limited both by modeling uncertainties and the practical challenge of acquiring critical information during outbreaks. LLNL added that the novel approach “demonstrated good agreement with data from Q fever, Legionnaire’s disease and Valley fever outbreaks.”
“This work helps us understand the initial stages of an airborne infectious disease outbreak as well as disease spread more generally,” Dillon said. “It should be particularly helpful in understanding unexpected disease ‘sparks’ that arise far downwind from the main body of infections.”
The research was funded by the National Virtual Biotechnology Laboratory, a consortium of Department of Energy laboratories focused on COVID-19.
LLNL said future research could apply the theory to spatial scales, such as within a building, which could allow for straightforward risk assessments and mitigation measures in different environments regardless of the disease.
“By understanding the physics of airborne disease transmission, we hope to offer science-based information that people can use to protect themselves and others,” Dillon said.