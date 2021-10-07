LIVERMORE — Hundreds of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) retirees will receive payments this month to help compensate for increased medical premium costs incurred when they lost University of California health care benefits more than a decade ago.
The payments are the latest benefit from an $84.5 million settlement reached two years ago in Alameda County Superior Court following a retiree lawsuit against UC lasting nearly a decade.
The lawsuit eventually became a class action. Its first benefits were paid last year when class members became eligible for payments of $1,000 to cover some of the excess costs experienced following loss of UC health care.
The excess costs were considered damages under the terms of the settlement, and the thousand-dollar payments were intended to ease their burden, although not to reimburse every last dollar.
If retirees submitted the Class Member Data Forms to qualify for the thousand-dollar payments, no additional paperwork need be submitted to be eligible for this month’s payments, settlement administrators said.
On the other hand, retirees who have not sent in the forms must do so to qualify for either payment. Class Member Data Forms can be downloaded from the settlement website, llnlretireesettlement.com.
In general, this month’s payments are being made to those estimated to have experienced damage significantly beyond that covered by last year’s thousand-dollar payments.
Exact amounts will vary widely as damages depend on individual circumstances, like choice of health plan and participation or non-participation in Medicare.
The start of damage payments this month was announced by the Livermore Class Action Settlement and Education Fund (LCASE), a non-profit corporation set up to help oversee the settlement.
Payments will go first to living class members and next to next-of-kin of deceased class members, LCASE said in a press release.
The lawsuit class has about 9,000 members, including surviving retirees, spouses and the heirs and estates of deceased retirees.
Settlement administrators believe that fewer than half will get the additional payments this month. They were unable to specify the exact number or the size of the payments.
Another settlement benefit that started this year is a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) program that allows retirees to request reimbursement up to a maximum of about $600 per year for qualified health expenses, such as medical treatment costs, insurance premiums and co-pays.
That benefit will be renewed each year for 20 years, or until only 1,000 class members survive, whichever comes first.