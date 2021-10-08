The Livermore City Council has proclaimed October to be Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
The city is also a 2021 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion, a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, and individuals to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy.
“This is an important part of the core mission of the city government, which is to keep the citizens safe,” said Mayor Bob Woerner.
As a ‘champion’ of online safety and data privacy, the city is offering residents a free cyber-safety mobile app, available at bit.ly/2ZZTEJJ. The city’s website also offers information on topics such as family cyber safety, cybersecurity career opportunities, reporting cybercrimes, phishing, and scams.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3ovDNNj.