Recent increases in summer wildfire burn areas in California are due to anthropogenic, or human-caused, climate change, according to a new study from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).
A research team led by Marco Turco from the University of Murcia Spain, modeled the climate drivers of summer wildfire activity in California, considering both natural climate variation and anthropogenic climate change effects. The study, which appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that anthropogenic simulations “yielded burn areas an average of 172% higher than natural variation simulations.”
According to LLNL, the average summer forest burn areas in Central and Northern California “have increased five times higher between 1996 and 2021 than between 1971 and 1995.” In addition, the research concluded that since 2001, the drivers of increasing summer burn area “are all anthropogenic, with no detected natural forcing component of enhanced burn area.”
Although repeated wildfires consume fuel and limit the activity of subsequent fires in the same area, the team estimated that the next decades, between 2031 and 2050, could see a further increase in average summer burn area in California, up to 52% more than current average burn areas.
“The results show the role of human-caused climate change in driving fire activity and highlight the need for protective adaptations against summer wildfire seasons,” said LLNL scientist Don Lucas, a co-author of the study.
LLNL said the area burned by summer wildfires in California has been increasing over the past 50 years, with the 10 largest California wildfires all happening in the last 20 years, according to LLNL. Five of those were in 2020.
The study also found that non-climate factors have played a role in the increasing burn areas, including land management practices that cause fuel buildup and the susceptibility of California’s aging power grid to extreme weather.
In addition, “natural climate variability also influences the occurrence and severity of forest wildfires,” Lucas said, which “can mask the signal of human-caused impacts on wildfire changes.”
Nevertheless, Lucas said, the research team said it was able to quantify the influence of human-caused climate change on the burned area in recent years and concluded “that nearly all of the observed increase in burned area in California over the past half century is attributable to human-caused climate change.”