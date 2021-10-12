Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), in conjunction with Penn State University, have identified a protein in bacteria that utilize rare-earth elements that could facilitate the migration of nuclear waste in the environment.
“We stumbled upon a previously unknown mechanism by which certain radioactive elements could spread in the environment,” said LLNL researcher Gauthier Deblonde, lead author of the study, which was published in the American Chemical Society.
“We show that there are molecules in nature that were not considered before, notably proteins like lanmodulin, that could have a strong impact on radioelements that are problematic for nuclear waste management,” Deblonde said.
Lanmodulin, discovered by Penn State University researchers in 2018, is abundant in many bacteria that extract rare earth elements from the environment. But the latest research suggests that the protein may “prefer” actinide – or radioactive – elements.
“Our results suggest that lanmodulin and similar compounds play a more important role in the chemistry of actinides in the environment than we could have imagined,” said LLNL scientist Annie Kersting. “Our study also points to the important role that selective biological molecules can play in the differential migration patterns of synthetic radioisotopes in the environment.”
Rare earth element biochemistry is a recent field that Penn State and LLNL have helped to pioneer. The new work is the first to explore how the environmental chemistry of actinides may be linked to nature’s use of rare earth elements and how it could impact nuclear waste.