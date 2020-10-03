Camille Schrier, named Miss America 2020 after conducting a science experiment for the talent competition, will join with the Quest Science Center in Livermore to encourage greater student interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
The nonprofit science center said Schrier will take part in virtual events and educational videos that highlight her science background, including dual bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and systems biology, with a minor in chemistry, from Virginia Tech.
The 25-year-old Schrier will also offer advice for students, parents, and businesses interested in a STEM-oriented workforce.
“Camille is already inspiring the next generation of thinkers, doers, and innovators,” said Quest CEO
Monya Lane. “Our organization wants to make science more accessible to everyone and show how it impacts the way we live, learn, work and play. We’ve designed this partnership to reach people of all ages and backgrounds and help keep science front and center in our community.”
Schrier, a former Miss Virginia, was the first Miss America named after the iconic pageant dropped its swimsuit and formalwear competitions. Instead, contestants were judged on mock job interviews, talent presentations, and a “social impact pitch" to a panel of judges. For her presentation, Schrier demonstrated the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide with potassium iodide, also known as "elephant toothpaste," which creates an eruption of foam.
Although Schrier’s reign as Miss America was to have ended this December, the pageant recently announced that she will continue as Miss America through 2021 because the COVID-19 pandemic made it impractical to hold the contest this year.
For more information about the Quest Science Center and its online programming, go to activities to https://quest-science.org