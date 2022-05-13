Amory Lovins, a physicist and former chairman of the Rocky Mountain Institute, will discuss the global energy revolution in a presentation titled “Energizing the Future” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
Lovins, who has written extensively about energy efficiency and renewable resources, argues that ambitious efforts to limit global warming can be profitable because smarter technologies and designs use far less energy, thus saving money, while reducing the risk of climate change from the continued use of fossil fuels.
“Solar and wind are now the cheapest bulk power sources in 91% of the world,” Lovins was recently quoted by the British newspaper, The Guardian, “and the UN’s International Energy Agency (IEA) expects renewables to generate 90% of all new power in the coming years. The energy revolution has happened.”
Widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential thinkers on energy efficiency, Lovins has designed superefficient buildings, vehicles, and industrial plants, and has advised governments and firms in 70 countries.
He is currently a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University.
Lovins will appear at the Bankhead, 2400 First St., as part of the Livermore Arts’s Rae Dorough Speakers Series. His appearance is being sponsored, in part, by the Livermore Lab Foundation, which recently launched an education and outreach program focused on climate change and ways to remove excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
For tickets, or for more information, visit lvpac.org or call 925-373-6800. Tickets are $40 and are also available at the Bankhead box office.