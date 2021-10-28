The Quest Science Center has announced the fourth Tri-Valley Innovation Fair will be held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Quest had initially planned to hold the fair in September this year, but decided to push the date into 2022 because of ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The first three innovation fairs were held at the Bankhead Theater.
Monya Lane, Quest Science Center CEO, also announced that Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sensiba San Filipo, Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, and Intersect Power have agreed to be $10,000 ‘foster tier’ sponsors of the fair, designed to showcase the best of Tri-Valley innovation in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
“The fair will celebrate all things STEM in a central place in our community,” Lane said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome such a stellar group of businesses and organizations as sponsors that embrace education and science and are excited to connect with our community in a meaningful way.”
Other businesses and organizations that have already committed to sponsor the fair include CEMEX, Topcon Positioning Systems, and Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare at the $5,000 ‘Cultivate’ level; Uncle Credit Union, Sandia National Laboratories, University of California- Merced, and Visit Tri-Valley at the $2,500 ‘Curiosity’ level; and Enigmata and The Hacienda Child Development Fund at the $1,000 ‘Friend of Quest’ level.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3jcTW6I. Registration is also open for exhibitors.