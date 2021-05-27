Sandia National Laboratories is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Combustion Research Facility (CRF) in Livermore.
The facility, which opened on March 6, 1981, “was designed to provide an understanding of combustion in response to the energy crisis,” explained Craig Taatjes, who supervises physical sciences research at Sandia, referring to the 1970s oil embargo by members of OPEC that drove a surge in gasoline prices and a supply shortage in the United States.
“The other part of the vision was that it be a collaborative facility where researchers from around the world could participate, teach us and learn from us,” Taatjes added. “One of the big visions was to bring together the applied offices and fundamental offices in one place.”
Bob Carling, who spent 27 years doing research at the facility,” noted, “There isn’t a single modern vehicle on the road today that hasn’t benefitted from the work done at the CRF.”
Technological advances to emerge from the CRF include ion imaging, developed in the late 1980s, which uses lasers to ionize gas molecules and projects the resultant ions onto a two-dimensional detector, providing information that can be used to understand the details of the chemical reactions that formed the molecules.
“Ion imaging is used in hundreds of labs around the world now,” said CRF director Sarah Allendorf, “and is a foundation for other types of experiments that have expanded our understanding of gas phase chemistry.”
Other technologies developed at CRF include Chemical Kinetics, a software package written to calculate combustion chemistry and now used by industry around the world; a process called rapid reduction of nitrogen oxides to help clean up engine emissions; and photo-ionization mass spectrometry to unravel complex combustion chemistry and atmospheric chemistry.
Researcher Charles Mueller is currently working on ducted fuel injection for diesel engines, which could eliminate soot by fine tuning the fuel-air mixture, and which Chris Shaddix, who headed energy and transportation sciences before recently being appointed to manage another department at Sandia, said “would be a huge, huge breakthrough.”
Carling said it “took a while for the engine companies to really understand the value of what we can provide them as they design these engines.”
“As time went on,” Carling said, “they became more and more dependent upon understanding what was going on inside the cylinder, which we were uncovering.”
The business partnerships with Sandia have extended beyond engine makers, driving innovation across sectors including steelmaking, glassmaking, and energy production.
“They do work in their own labs, where we’ve done the pre-competitive research that is shared publicly, and they will go do specialized, proprietary research,” Allendorf said. “The state of American industrial research has changed massively in the last 40 years. Many of those industries had their own research labs, which we would complement. Many of those research labs just don’t exist anymore. Our pre-competitive work allows our industrial partners to focus their precious research dollars on the pieces that is their competitive advantage.”
