Congressman Eric Swalwell recently named the winners of the Congressional App Challenge (CAC) for California’s 15th Congressional District.
The winners and their projects’ names are listed below. In this year’s competition there was a tie for Second Place.
1st Place: Maji, created by Hiya Shah, an 11th-grader at Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton.
2nd Place: Attentive, created by Aryan Jain, a 10th-grader at Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton.
2nd Place: Dermalogix, created by Anish Kataria and Krish Malik, 10th-graders at Dublin High School.
3rd Place: FoodEase, created by Derek Xu and Vikas Ummadisetty, 12th-graders at Dublin High School.
“From making data about water quality easier to share to helping food banks during the pandemic, these students created apps that offer real solutions to today’s problems,” said Swalwell. “I feel confident about our community’s future when I see what issues our students are already tackling. Congratulations to this year’s winners!”
The CAC awards prizes to students who demonstrate exceptional computer science skills and apply those skills to supporting their community. Students participate in the CAC all across the nation by submitting their original apps for a chance to be recognized nationally as a Congressional App Challenge winner.
For more information, visit www.congressionalappchallenge.us/20-ca15.