The West Coast Soccer Club’s Girl’s Academy teams swept the Santa Clara Sporting Soccer Club in its first matches of the season, posting victories in all age groups. The
U-19 team won 2-0, the U-17 team won 1-0, the U-16 team won 3-1, the U-15 team won 3-1, the U-14 team won 8-0, and the U-13 team won 6-1. West Coast Soccer, based in Tracy, is the only Girls Academy-sanctioned club in the Tri-Valley. The Girls Academy is a nationwide soccer development program. West Coast Soccer plays in the Girls Academy’s Northwest division, which encompasses all of California.