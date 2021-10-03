Livermore Aquacowboys swimmer Abby Herscu received some exciting news over the summer.
The Granada High senior was selected to the USA Swimming National Junior Team and will compete in Berlin, Germany (Oct. 1-3) and in Budapest, Hungary (Oct. 7-9) in the 2021 FINA World Cup.
Things are working out swimmingly for her.
The Cal commit was set to depart for Europe on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
“When my coach (Alex Silver) told me that I made it, I was shocked,” Abby recalled last week. “I’m so excited now that I’m able to do that because I’ve never been able to visit other countries, and being able to represent Team USA is such an honor. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Abby was selected to the World Cup roster after strong performances in the June U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, in Wave 1 and Wave II sessions.
Now the accomplished breaststroker gets to swim in a world-class pool in Berlin.
“I’ve heard from so many people that the pool is just amazing, because apparently it’s a super-new project, and it’s enormous,” Abby said. “That’s probably the No. 1 thing I’m excited to see.”
Abby has thrived in the Aquacowboys and Granada programs. She finished sixth in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State championships in the 100-yard breaststroke as a freshman and had an All-American time. She also finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 IM at the North Coast Section Championships. She achieved Olympic Trials cuts, placing 18th in both the 100m and 200m breast at the Toyota U.S. Open.
A dedicated competitor who enjoys the social side of swimming as well, she swims six days a week, does yoga and is “very strict with her eating,” said her dad Gabe Herscu. “She’s just an incredibly dedicated hard worker, especially when it comes to her swimming. She takes it very seriously.”
During the COVID-19 shutdown of facilities, Abby found a creative way to stay in shape. She trained in the backyard pool of one of her dad’s colleagues in Woodside. Gabe, a vascular surgeon at Washington Hospital in Fremont, took her to Woodside three times a week so she could keep the feel of the water, he said.
“That paid off in a big way because she stayed in shape during the time,” Gabe said. “That was for several months until they were able to practice again.”
The makeshift training sessions even had their fun side.
“I don’t even know if it was like a 10-yard pool; it was tiny, but it was super-fun because it was just me and my dad going back and forth, and he kind of has all these ideas about swimming, so he was able to coach me for a little bit, which was fun,” Abby said.
Her swimming career started innocently enough, when her parents took her to a local pool to make sure she was ‘water safe’ before she turned 10.
“The teachers that were there to teach her be water safe remarked that she was pretty comfortable in the water, and she had some potential to be a swimmer,” Gabe recalled. “Based on their advice we had her join the Aquacowboys Swim Club, and then her coach, Alex Silver, has kind of guided her the whole way since she started. He’s been a tremendous influence on her.”
But it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Abby in the pool. She recalls struggling early in the butterfly.
“Actually, I wasn’t the best when I started,” she said. “My coach told me to scrap all the fly events, because I kept getting disqualified, but I always had the breaststroke kick, because my legs, they go backward, they’re hyperextended, and so that was the one thing that I was actually able to do well when I started.”
And that butterfly kick has powered her all the way to Berlin.