The gym at Foothill High School was a swath of purple and blue as fans from Foothill and their crosstown rivals Amador High School filled the 500-seat facility to capacity Feb. 3.
Despite a close game, the Amador Dons defeated the Falcons 47-39.
The game was very close in the first half. Junior Tyler Cheng scored eight points in the first quarter alone including a five point run by himself to end the quarter.
The Falcons were able to stay in the game due to their offensive rebounding. Foothill senior Ehssan Aksar was a constant threat on the offensive glass and was able to get to the free throw line early and often.
The Dons went into the halftime break with a three point lead.
The Dons came out of the halftime break with more energy which would help them shift the momentum of the game.
“I just told my guys that Foothill was not going to quit,” said Dons’ Head Coach Willis Gardner. “We had to come with the right energy to win the game.”
The Dons three point shooting was the difference in the second half. The Dons made three 3-pointers while the Falcons made none in the second half.
The Dons were also able to get key defensive stops which halted any type of comeback from the Falcons.
For the Dons, it was important to win this game because due to a shortened league season, both teams would only play once this year.
“Well we only play once this year and that is why this win was important to all of us,” said Cheng.
Cheng led all scorers with 14 points. Dons’ junior Colton Cash finished with 12 points.
Falcons’ senior Isaiah Minor finished with 13 points while Aksar finished with 12 points.
The Dons pick up a key win as they will be vying for a spot in the North Coast Section (NCS) playoffs. With the Don’s win, they improve to 12-9 while the Falcons drop to 12-9.
Both teams will await the NCS selection Sunday meeting as they hope to take a playoff spot.