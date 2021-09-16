The Amador Valley Dons defeated the Dublin Gaels 7-0 in a defensive slugfest. The Dons held the high-scoring Dublin offense that has averaged 28 points over its last two games.
Both teams came into the contest undefeated. The Dons had just come off a 55-0 win over Bear Creek High School at home. The Gaels came into the game having beat Castro Valley 35-6.
The game was slow to start. Both teams couldn’t find their rhythm offensively. The Gaels were able to secure two first downs in their first possession but couldn’t sniff past midfield.
The Dons started to gain momentum in the second quarter. A 13-yard screen pass gave the Dons life after a slow start to the game. They ended the possession with a rushing touchdown near the goal line by senior running back Jackson Ogolin giving them the 7-0 lead. The Dons held strong throughout the first half, securing the 7-0 lead into the halftime break.
Going into the second half, the Gaels looked to bounce, but the Dons’ defense stood strong. They intercepted senior quarterback Anthony Armendariz on the Gaels’ first possession and held the Gaels scoreless when they got to the redzone. The Dons could not capitalize, however, as they were not able to get into the redzone themselves due to the Dons’ strong defensive front.
The Gaels had an opportunity in the fourth quarter to make a run to tie the game. Senior running back Jayden Petrus started the Gaels’ first fourth quarter possession with three straight rushing first downs. The Gaels had an opportunity to tie the game near the red zone but couldn’t capitalize. The Dons’ defense held strong near the red zone.
The Gaels got the ball back with 13 seconds left in the game, but it was too late. Sophomore Nate Jetter intercepted Armendariz to seal the game for the Dons.
Ogolin scored the only touchdown of the game. Jetter had two interceptions and senior Kai Burgermeister ended the game with six tackles for Amador.
The Dons remain undefeated and will next play at Granada on Sept. 17. The Gaels drop to 2-1 and will play at Irvington High School on Sept. 17.