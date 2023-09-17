Entering Friday night’s game against Monte Vista, the Amador Valley High School football team scored a total of 27 points in its first three games.
The Dons produced 28 points in the second quarter alone against visiting Monte Vista.
Amador Valley improved to 3-1 overall this season with a very impressive 41-34 victory against the previously undefeated Mustangs.
“We know we can run the ball. We’re physical, so we know we can kind of churn the clock a little bit,” said an elated Amador Valley coach Danny Jones after the game. “There’s not a panic. We’ve been kind of the underdog every week … we know we have a really good football team.”
Monte Vista (3-1) took a 14-0 lead with 10 minutes, 56 seconds left in the second quarter. But the Dons outscored the Mustangs 28-7 for the rest of the quarter and 41-20 the rest of the game.
“We just clicked on all cylinders tonight, and it felt so amazing,” said Amador Valley’s Jake Goldsworthy, who rushed for a career-high 223 yards and three touchdowns. “We wanted this game so much. We were underdogs by every single source out there, and we just took that to heart. It was personal this week.”
It was Goldsworthy who turned the momentum Amador Valley’s way. Three plays after Monte Vista took a 14-0 lead, the senior running back/strong safety bolted down the right sideline for a 64-yard touchdown. The 6-foot-1 Goldsworthy also scored on runs of 20- and 75-yards in the game.
Goldsworthy said that the Amador Valley offensive line “is the best line I’ve played behind. I think it’s the best line Amador’s had in a long, long time. And then Sean Cervantes, my teammate, my blocker in front, he’s such a dog, he just pancakes every play, he sets up the run for me every time.”
The eventual winning touchdown, however, came on a pass. On a fourth-and-10 play on the Monte Vista 36-yard-line, Dons sophomore quarterback Aidan Foley threw a screen pass to Nate Jetter, who broke a tackle at approximately the 35 and proceeded to bolt into the end zone to give Amador Valley a 41-27 lead with 9:51 left in the fourth quarter.
The atmosphere at the game was joyous. Amador Valley High School celebrated its centennial over the week, and there was an overflow crowd on the Dons side of the field.
After Goldsworthy’s first touchdown, Monte Vista reached the end zone again and led 21-7 with 8:29 left in the first half. But Amador Valley reached the end zone on its next three drives to take the lead.
First, an 80-yard drive ended with Goldsworthy’s 20-yard touchdown run. Then after Gio Kovacs recovered a Monte Vista fumble on the Mustangs 33, Foley sent a great pass to the far-left corner of the end zone to Kurtis Thomsen for a 21-yard score.
The Dons defense again set up the offense with great field position, as Jetter grabbed an interception and returned it to the Monte Vista 25 with 1:02 left in the first half. Ben Stout then beat his defender to the end zone on a 14-yard pass from Foley with 34 seconds remaining, and a two-point conversion pass from Foley to Cervantes gave Amador Valley the lead to stay at 28-21.
On the first offensive play of the second half, Goldsworthy had another long touchdown run (75 yards) and Ethan Ling’s point-after-touchdown kick gave the Dons a 35-21 lead. Gabe Gyamfi then grabbed an interception for the Dons in the Mustangs’ territory and Monte Vista was playing catch-up the rest of the game, as it trailed 35-27 at the end of the third quarter.
A Monte Vista touchdown with 4:32 left in the fourth quarter was the final score of the game. Mustangs quarterback Braden Turner threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Monte Vista’s Jacob Shehata had 13 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and teammate Julian McMahan rushed for a team-high 118 yards and two touchdowns.