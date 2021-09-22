The Amador Dons defeated the Granada Matadors 13-0 in Livermore. The Dons did not let their opponent score for the third week in a row as they cruised to their fourth victory of the season.
Both teams played hardnosed defense in the first quarter with both teams holding the other out of the endzone. The Matadors ran the ball effectively but were not able to get into scoring range.
The Dons gained momentum in the second half when sophomore Nate Jetter intercepted Matadors’ quarterback Brandon Shah on the Matadors’ first possession of the second quarter. The Dons converted the turnover into points when senior quarterback EJ Thomson scored on a quarterback sweep on the Dons’ ensuing possession after the INT. The Dons closed out the half up 7-0.
The third quarter was all defense for both teams. The Matadors forced two punts and held the Dons’ offense from crossing midfield. The Matadors showed some life in the fourth quarter when senior Izaiah Garrido-Ramieriez recovered a fumble giving the Matadors good field position and time to mount a comeback.
But the Matadors turned the ball over once again on a fumble recovery by junior Brady Nassar. On the next possession after the fumble, Nassar scored on a 15-yard throw from Thomson which gave the Dons a 13-0 lead. The Matadors never gained the momentum back and ended up losing 13-0.
The Dons’ defense had a field day, forcing four turnovers on the day. Senior Brian Walrath had two interceptions on the day for the Dons. Thomson had one rushing touchdown and one through the air giving him two total on the day.
The Dons improve to 4-0 and will go on to play against crosstown rival Foothill High School on Sept. 24. The Matadors drop to 1-3 and will play at San Leandro High School on Sept. 24.