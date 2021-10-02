The Amador Valley girls’ volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 to improve to 12-4 on the season. The Dons dominated each set as they cruised to a 3-0 sweep.
The first set was all Dons. They started off scoring the first five points and didn’t look back. They held a lead as big as 15 points and closed out the first set 25-10.
The second set was more of the same for the Dons. They controlled the momentum of the set and held the Cowboys to just seven points. The Dons won the set 25-7.
The third set started off strong for the Dons, but the Cowboys clawed their way back. The Dons held a lead as big as nine, but the Cowboys were able to cut the lead down to just three. The Dons then scored four unanswered to win the set 25-21.
The Dons improve to 12-4 on the season and sit at fourth in the East Bay Athletic League Standings. Amador Valley will play San Ramon Valley High School in Danville on Oct. 5. The Cowboys drop to 2-14 and will play Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon on Oct. 5.