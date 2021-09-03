Girls
The varsity girls’ water polo team defeated Granada High School by a score of 20-1 on Sept. 2. The Dons won handedly as they remain undefeated at 2-0 while the Matadors drop to 0-2 on the season.
The Dons got off to a fast start scoring nine points in the first quarter. The Matadors struggled to stop the Dons’ high pace offense. The Dons effectively pushed the ball up the pool for easy points.
The Dons matched their scoring total in the first quarter and scored nine points in the second quarter.
The Matadors on the other hand, struggled offensively. They were shut out in both quarters and did not get a shot off. The Dons pressured the point, which made it difficult for the Matadors offense to get set.
The second half was much of the same. The Dons scored two goals early in the second half and slowed the game down from there. On most possessions, the Dons would run out the shot clock and let the Matadors take over on offense.
The Matadors scored at the very last second as the clock expired and the game ended. Lauren Reilly and Maggie McClean led all scorers with two points each. Alyssa Eaton scored the Matadors only goal.
The Dons will face Las Lomas High School next on Sept. 8 in Walnut Creek and the Matadors will play Freedom High School at home on Sept. 7.
Boys
The Amador Valley varsity boys’ water polo team defeated the Granada Matadors 19-2 at Granada to improve to 2-0. The Dons were led by Juniors Noah Cole and Joshua Asturias who both had three goals each.
The Dons ran away with the game early on, scoring seven points in the first quarter. The Dons played at their own pace and controlled the tempo the entire first half. The first half ended with the Dons leading the Matadors 10-0.
The Dons furthered their lead in the third quarter and didn’t look back. They scored seven unanswered goals in the third quarter, easily slicing through the Matadors defense.
Defensively, the Dons created havoc by not letting the Matadors get off a clean look at the goal. They pressured the point and blocked many of the shots that the Matadors took.
The Matadors did not give up, though, as they scored two goals in the fourth quarter. Owen Fidler and Jack Davis both scored goals for the Matadors in the final minutes of the game.
The Matadors lose their home opener and will go on to face Freedom High School at home on Sept. 7. The Dons will play Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek on Sept. 8.