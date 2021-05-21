The Livermore-Granada Boosters Club has selected 12 finalists for its annual Olympian Awards, three boys and three girls from each of the city’s comprehensive high schools.
Four winners, a boy and girl from each school, will be announced later at the Olympian Scholarship Awards banquet. Each winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship, while the other eight finalists will each receive $750.
The finalists from Granada High School are:
Sophia Anderson – With a grade point average of 4.4, Anderson also earned four varsity letters and was captain of the water polo team. She also volunteers with the Granada Little League Challengers Baseball program and is on the Teen Advisory Board for the Livermore Public Library. She plans to major in biochemistry in college.
Hannah Callahan – With a GPA of 4.16, Callahan also earned three varsity letters and was captain of the Granada volleyball team. She plans to study business administration at Chapman University while competing on the school’s volleyball team.
Shea Hill – Hill, with a GPA of 4.38, competed in both track and cross country, earning eight varsity letters. She plans to run track and cross country at the University of California, Davis, while majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology.
Carter Bailey -- With a GPA of 3.32, Bailey also earned four varsity letters in wrestling and is currently ranked 14th in the nation among high school wrestlers at 126 pounds. He plans to continue wrestling at Lehigh University while majoring in business.
Wesley Chiba -- With a GPA of 4.43, Chiba was a National Merit Scholarship Commended Student. He also earned six varsity letters in track and cross country and was captain of the cross country team. He plans to major in computer science at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Anthony Molleson -- Molleson, with a GPA or 4.13, was named to the honor roll every semester at Granada and received the school’s Scholar Athlete Award. He also earned five varsity letters in football, baseball, and track and field, and was captain of the football team. He plans to major in journalism at California Polytechnic State University at San Louis Obispo.
The finalists from Livermore High School are:
Kinsey Claudino – With a GPA of 4.16, Claudino also earned four varsity letters in lacrosse and two in basketball. She participated in the school’s marching band, Winter Drumline, Concert Choir, Symphony Orchestra, and Jazz Labb. She was a member of the All-Northern California Honor Band. Claudino plans to attend San Diego State University.
Cameron Ho – With a GPA of 4.12, Ho received seven varsity letters while a member of the school’s stunt and cheer teams. She plans to major in business management at Arizona State University.
Viviana Valenton -- Valenton, with a GPA of 4.43, earned seven varsity letters in cross country and track. She also participated in the Green Engineering Academy, Girls Exploring Technology, Science, and Engineering Together, and the Society of Women Engineers. Plans to continue running track at California State University, Sacramento, while majoring in civil engineering.
Tyler Martin – With a GPA of 3.15, Martin earned six varsity letters in football, basketball, and track. He is also active in Boy Scouts and is working on his Eagle Award. Martin plans to attend Las Positas College.
Jaxson Mosby – Mosby earned six varsity letters in football and volleyball, while maintaining a GPA of 3.65. He was president of the Associated Student Body. has served as ASB Leadership President and has been involved with numerous school events. Jaxson plans to major in psychology at Arizona State University.
Shaun Smith – With a GPA of 3.69, Smith also earned four varsity letters in football and basketball. He plans to major in business and play football at Santa Barbara City College.