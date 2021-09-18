The Amador Valley Dons girls' volleyball team defeated the Dublin Gaels three sets to one on Thursday night improving to 6-2 overall. The Gaels drop to 2-3 on the season.
The Dons struck first, winning the first set 25-17. They led by as much as 9 points and closed it out with back-to-back kills for the wins.
The Gaels came back to win a close second set 25-22 to even up the score. The Gaels made adjustments on the defensive and were able to close out the second set with a win.
The third set was also competitive, but the Dons were able to come away with a 26-24 win.
The final set was all Amador. The Dons led by as much as 9 points and never looked back, winning 25-16 and giving them the three set to one win.
Phoebe Monette led the way for the Dons, scoring 8 points. The Dons will play at home against Monte Vista High School on Sept. 13. The Gaels will play a non-league away game at Castro Valley High.