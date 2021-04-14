Dublin Social Distance Fiesta
Dublin High junior Daniel Trampe placed sixth in the boys’ 3,200 meters in the Dublin Social Distance Fiesta on April 10. His time was 9 minutes, 43.49 seconds.
Gaels’ juniors Sharvin Manjrekar (eighth, 9:49.22) and Grayson Young (10th, 9:55.48) also made the top 10.
In the 800 meters, Dublin’s Manogya Yara was second in a time of 2:01.91.
In the girls’ 1600, Livermore’s Viviana Valenton was third in 5:19.97. She was also seventh in the 800 in 2:28.58. Livermore’s Emily Gnecco was 10th in the 1600 in 5:57.34.
In the 3200, Dublin showed off its depth with five in the top 13. Sophomore Elissa Delgado (12:55.37) and junior Katie Lai (13:00.47) led the Gaels in seventh and eighth.
Dublin Sprint and Field Meet
Dublin’s Anish Kasam finished first in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.35 seconds on April 10 in a Dublin Sprint and Field Events 5-Way Meet.
Kasam also helped the Gaels’ A team win the 400-meter relay in 44.17.
Dublin’s Manyu Yara was first in the 400 in 52.59. The Gaels’ Manogya Yara was first in the 100 in 11.44.
Amador Valley sophomore Jason Baudin was first in the 300 hurdles in 48.48. Dublin’s Takehiro Masubuchi was first in the 200 in 23.55.
Amador Valley’s Jad Khansa was first in both the shot put in 52-3 and the discus in 135-2.
In the girls’ meet, Dublin won a tight battle with Monte Vista in the 4x100 relay, with a time of 51.30 to the Mustangs’ 51.31.
In the 100 hurdles, Dublin’s Emilia Liao cruised to victory in 15.57.
Dublin’s Morgan Lee triumphed in the pole vault in 10-1, and Amador Valley’s Kiana Lum sailed to victory in both the long jump in 15-11.50 and the triple jump in 33-5.
In the 100, Dublin’s Alely Chavarria was first in 14.47.