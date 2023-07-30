The origin of the Dublin Leprechauns professional baseball team sounds like a movie script.
The commissioner of the Pecos League, who lives in Houston, was visiting the Bay Area and was heading down Highway I-580. All of a sudden, his car started having problems. He realized that his gas tank had been punctured while he was in Oakland.
Andrew Dunn, the commissioner, was able to get his car to O’Reilly Auto Parts in Dublin. He was told by a person there about a new ballpark in Dublin (at Fallon Sports Park), and the person advised Dunn to look at it.
Dunn did more than just look at it. He decided to start the Dublin Leprechauns, who wrapped up their home schedule on July 25 with a doubleheader against the Lancaster Sound Breakers. Lancaster edged Dublin 5-4 in the first game, and the Sound Breakers used an eight-run fifth inning to win the nightcap 14-6. Dublin’s season ends Sunday evening, July 30, at Marysville.
In the nightcap on July 25, Dublin took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fourth on consecutive hits by Ashanti Ross (a standup double) and singles by Kairee Tekra and Saul Razo before Lancaster’s offensive explosion the next inning. Center fielder Ross, whose hometown is Houston, was a star of the game for the Leprechauns. In addition to several outstanding catches defensively, the leadoff hitter was 3 for 4 at the plate with three runs scored. Tekra was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and teammates Kyle Montebon, Mark Jacob and Razo also had two hits.
Albert Dominguez, player/manager of the Leprechauns, is originally from New York and recently played and coached professionally in Austria, Hungry and Australia. He lives in Santa Rosa, and he became manager of the team in mid-May.
“It’s been a fun roller coaster,” said Dominguez about this season. “I’ve got to meet different guys from different backgrounds and different ages, and definitely they all have different stories that bring them here to Dublin.”
The Bay Area trip by Dunn occurred at the end of this February, and the team had to be formed very quickly to compete this season, which started on May 25.
“From what we started with, it’s a resounding success,” said Guy Houston, the team’s director of baseball operations who was also the mayor of Dublin from 1994 to 2001. Tim Sbranti, who was mayor of Dublin from 2008 to 2014 and is currently the athletic director of Dublin High School, and Houston pulled the team together from an organizational front, Houston said. Dunn said the Pecos League is in charge of expenses and players are not salaried. Houston said that the league was also in charge of finding players for the team. The Pecos League is an independent league.
Dunn said the Dublin team was announced on April 1. But that left very little time to find housing for team members, many who were coming from out of state. Only eight players on the current 21-player roster have Northern California hometowns, and none are in the East Bay.
Joey Gali, a player/assistant manager for the team who lives in Novato, said “I’ve had four to five guys stay at my place.” Gali also said that in addition to some players living in the area, living in hotels or with host families, some players sleep in their cars. Houston said that occurred in the beginning of the season.
“We had no place formally for them to be. They would team up with other teammates,” Houston said. “We didn’t have time to assemble those host families.”
Houston is looking towards next year’s season for the Leprechauns, who had a record of 4-43 at press time. “Now we will have a good 11 months to have it planned next year. It will be much different next year,” said Houston about the team. “Our job now is to build the structure and the program.”
Houston plans to start in September assembling a number of host families for the team members.
“We had two host families this year. A lot of people we contacted said ‘next year.’ Happily, there is a lot of great community interest in housing,” he said.
Houston is also hoping for more local players for the team. “There is a ton of talent in the … 680 corridor,” he said.