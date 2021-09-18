The Foothill Falcons defeated the Dublin Gaels 3-2 in a back-and-forth thriller. Foothill’s win keeps the team undefeated in league play and maintains its first-place standing in the East Bay Athletic League.
The Falcons held strong in the first set as they cruised to a 25-21 win. The Gaels made it a one-point match, but the Falcons scored four unanswered points to close out the first set.
Set #2 was a back-and-forth rally with both teams taking the lead and giving it up. Dublin tied the set at 33 and eventually won the set 35-33. Both teams had chances to win the set at various points, but the Gaels took the close set with two back-to-back kills to seal the deal.
The Gaels capitalized on their momentum by dominating the third set. They had a lead as big as 11 and won the set 25-20.
The Falcons came back to win the fourth set comfortably by a score of 25-17, setting up an extra fifth set to determine the winner.
The Falcons started off the set strong and didn’t look back, winning the set 15-7. Senior Grayce Olson finished the set with a kill to seal the win for the Falcons.
The Falcons avoid the upset to remain undefeated in league play. They currently are ranked #20 in the state and will go on to play cross town rival Amador Valley on Sept. 21. Dublin drops to 3-5 in league play and will play Dougherty Valley on Sept. 21.