FHS softball

Photo - Doug Jorgensen

Foothill Girls Softball team enjoyed a decisive win over Granada High on Thursday, March 16. Foothill won 13-7

The Foothill High School softball team exploded for 13 runs in a four-inning stretch to defeat visiting Granada 13-7 Thursday in a battle between two of the top teams in the North Coast Section.

“Ultimately our offense carried us today,” said Foothill coach Greg Chandler, whose team improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the East Bay Athletic League with the victory. It trailed 1-0 until it scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. “Second time through the lineup, big game, these are the one and two teams in NCS right now … As both teams settled in, they started hitting.”