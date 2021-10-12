The Foothill Falcons boys’ water polo team defeated the California High School Grizzlies 22-11 on Thursday.
The Falcons move to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in league play and sit at fourth in the East Bay Athletic League standings.
Foothill began the evening by honoring their senior class and introducing them one by one. The program highlighted the senior’s accomplishments and favorite moments from the past four years. The game started off with the Falcons controlling the pace and making key defensive stops. They ended the period outscoring the Grizzlies 6-2.
The second quarter was even more dominant for the Falcons.
They scored three straight goals to push their lead to seven. Cal stormed back by scoring four straight goals to even up to cut the lead to just three, but the Falcons closed out the half by scoring two unanswered goals to go into the halftime break leading 11-6.
The Falcons controlled the pace throughout the second half. In the fourth quarter, they outscored the Grizzlies seven to two. The Grizzlies had a hard time getting good looks at the goal as the Falcons defense smothered them from the perimeter.
Junior Daniel Kim led all scorers with 10 total goals. Junior Darragh Kennedy added three goals as well.
The Falcons move to 4-1 in league, giving them a good shot of finishing in the top three if they can win out the rest of the season. They will face first place De La Salle High School on Oct. 14.