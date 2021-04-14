Alena Gurule had four goals as Foothill opened the season with a 19-2 win over Livermore on April 9 in East Bay Athletic League action.
The Falcons dominated the draw control with Sadie Brown winning the majority of the draws. Goalie Kailey Kwok had several outstanding saves that resulted in successful clears.
Katie Guerra led the Falcons by forcing turnovers and was able to find open players on the attack side. Four Foothill players had the most shots — two freshmen, Olivia Walinski and Gurule; junior Sadie Brown; and senior Anaya Kuttikkad. Sadie Brown led the team with most ground balls.