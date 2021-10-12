The Foothill Falcons defeated the Dougherty Valley Wildcats 45-7 T the Falcons’ homecoming game as they bounced back from their loss last week to San Ramon Valley.
The first quarter started off competitive for both teams. Foothill struck first, scoring on a seven-yard pass to senior tight end Noah Lombardi from senior quarterback Nick Walsh. The Wildcats struck back with a goal line touchdown pass by junior quarterback Aditya Ved, tying the game 7-7 going into the second quarter.
The second quarter was all Falcons as they scored 21 unanswered points. Freshman wide receiver Chris Lawson caught a five-yard touchdown pass to start the quarter for the Falcons. After forcing a crucial three and out, the Falcons once again marched down the field where Walsh threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Kenny Olson.
The Falcons closed out the half on a high note, when stopped the Wildcats offense and received the ball with just under :45 seconds left in the half. In four plays, the Falcons marched 50-yard and completed the possession with a 15 touchdown pass to Olson, taking them into the halftime break with a 28-7 lead.
The Falcons carried their momentum into the third quarter, starting out their first possession of the second half running the ball for big chunks of yards. Senior Gianni Addiego took the first carry of the second half 30 yards that set up a field goal for Adam Harbourne.
The Falcons would go on to score 14 unanswered points throughout the second half and would eventually win the game 45-7.
Walsh had a much-needed bounce back game going 21/26 for 236 yards and six touchdowns, and Olson led all receivers in touchdowns with three and Lombardi added two for the day.
As the game wrapped, the Falcons got a crucial win that pushed them to first place in the East Bay Athletic League-Valley Conference, while the Wildcats dropped their first league game and fell to 5-1 on the year. The 5-2 Falcons will play Livermore High at home on Oct. 15.