The Foothill Falcons defeated the Amador Valley Dons 21-17 in a back-and-forth nail biter.
The Dons came into the game undefeated and were looking to get a statement win against their crosstown rivals. The Falcons came in 4-1, looking to build off of their last win against Freedom High School.
The atmosphere of the game rivaled that of a college game. Both bleachers were packed, and many watched over the gates on the outskirts of the field. Though the Falcons were on the road, one wouldn’t be able to tell — their fans were just as loud and rowdy as those rooting for the home team.
The Dons started off the game with a touchdown from senior EJ Thomson on the Dons’ first possession to put them up 7-0. After forcing the Falcons to punt, the Dons again got to the goal line where Thomson scored another touchdown to give the Dons a 14-point lead going into the second quarter.
The 14-point deficit was a wake-up call for the Falcons. On their first possession of the second half, they ran the ball effectively picking up first down after first down. Senior running backs Tony Schillaci and Trevor Barros each picked up two first downs each on Foothill’s first possession of the second quarter. But penalties cost the Falcons as they couldn’t convert on fourth down, giving the Dons the ball on their own 38.
The Falcons’ defense held strong though as they were able to force the Dons to punt, and they got the ball back with just over four minutes left in the quarter. Senior quarterback Nick Walsh was able to march the Falcons into Dons’ territory and scored on a quarterback sweep with 35 seconds left in the half to cut the Dons’ lead to seven going into the halftime break.
The Falcons continued their momentum in the third quarter. They used short, intermediate passes to break down the Dons defense. The Falcons eventually got into the red zone where Walsh was able to tie the game with a quarterback keeper.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Dons were able to get deep into Falcons’ territory, but a penalty brought the kick back towards mid-field.
The fourth quarter started off strong for the Dons. Senior running back Marcus Hoerz started the fourth quarter for the Dons with an 18-yard run to get them into the redzone.
The Falcons’ defense again stepped up to the plate, stopping the Dons from getting into the endzone. The Dons elected to take the points on fourth down, electing to kick the field goal. Senior Riley Balch scored the go-ahead field goal to give the Dons a 17-14 lead.
The Falcons got the ball back with just over seven minutes left in the ball game. This was likely going to be their final possession as they started off in their own territory. The team needed to advance the ball down the field through the air, and their quarterback did not disappoint.
Walsh completed a 29-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Chris Lawson, which got the Falcons to the Dons’ 20-yard line. The Falcons ran the ball effectively and got down inside the 10-yard line. The Dons’ defense held strong for three plays near the goal line, stuffing anything the Falcons threw at them.
On fourth down, instead of trying to tie the game, the Falcons elected to go for the lead, and it paid off. Walsh threw a 3-yard pass to senior tight end Noah Lombardi, which gave the Falcons the 4-point lead with just over three minutes left in the game.
Amador had one last shot to win the game on the ensuing possession, but sophomore cornerback Sameer Lattier intercepted Thomson with 45 seconds left in the game to seal the win for the Falcons.
Both quarterbacks were electric in this game. Walsh ended the game going 14/20 for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Thomson ended the game with two rushing touchdowns for the Dons.
The yearly crosstown rivalry ends with the Falcons getting the win. The Falcons move to 4-1 on the year and will play San Ramon Valley at home on Oct. 1. The Dons lose their first game of the year and drop to 4-1. The Dons will have a bye week and will then go on to play San Ramon Valley at home on Oct. 8.