Four pitches into the bottom of the first inning Friday, the Granada High School softball team had a 1-0 lead over Castro Valley.
The second-seeded Matadors never trailed in the game, beating the 10th-seeded Trojans 5-2 to move on to the North Coast Section Division I semifinals. Granada hosts No. 3 California on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“I really liked the way we played,” Granada coach Johnny Heinz said. “We’re kind of picking each other up when we make a mistake, and not letting it affect us the rest of the game, that’s the big thing. I think, for me, I’m proud more of that than anything, to be honest.”
Lauren Deplitch led off the game for host Granada, and on an 0-2 count, the senior hit a liner over the Castro Valley centerfielder’s head for a triple. On the next pitch, Deplitch scored on a wild pitch.
“I think (the Castro Valley pitcher) missed up, and I took that opportunity,” said Deplitch about the triple. Then about the wild pitch, she said, “If you hesitate, you’re beat, so I saw it was down and I was like ‘I’m going.’’’
Granada took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. With one out, Delaney Aumua doubled down the right-field line. Two batters later, Leanna May hit a slow roller down the third-base line. The Castro Valley third baseman hurriedly threw the ball right at first base, and May collided with the first baseman. The ball fell and Aumua alertly advanced home.
The Matadors (21-5) added two more runs in the fourth on an RBI single into the left-center field gap by Deplitch and a fielder’s choice by Lauren Melton.
Meanwhile, Granada pitcher Alex Mello was racking up strikeouts. She had 11 through five innings and 12 in the game.
“I felt good,” Mello said. “I felt like my spins were working for me better today, and I was hitting my spots better.”
Castro Valley (17-8) scored on solo home runs by Gabriella Tavares in the sixth inning and Kyndal Todd in the seventh, but otherwise, Mello and the Granada defense were able to keep the Trojans from crossing home plate. Mello allowed only six hits in her complete game and she walked only one batter.
Granada produced its final run in the fifth inning on an RBI single to left field by Hannah Temple. Granada had eight players contribute at least one hit, including two by both Deplitch and May.
Now the Matadors face California (19-8) on Tuesday. Granada defeated Cal 4-0 on April 13 in their only meeting of the regular season.
In the first round on May 17, Granada dominated No. 15 Bishop O’Dowd 13-2 in a five-inning game.
Livermore advanced to the NCS Division II semifinals with an 8-3 victory over No. 13 Antioch on Friday. The fifth-seeded Cowboys (14-11) travel to face No. 1 Redwood (20-4-1) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Against Antioch, Livermore broke open a 3-3 game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth at Junction Avenue School. Laine Macosky was 3 for 4, including two doubles, with three runs scored and two RBI. Teammate Maggie Pyke had a double and a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. In addition, Jae Cosgriff was 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBI for the Cowboys.
In the opening round on May 16, Livermore outslugged No. 12 Windsor 12-8. Alizabeth Ruiz had a double and two RBI, and both Sophie Gerochi and Cosgriff had two hits and three runs scored. Macosky added a double and an RBI in the victory.