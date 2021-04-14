Granada High School Crushes Dougherty Valley 41-7

The varsity Granada High School Matadors took on the Dougherty Valley Wildcats for their first home game of the season Saturday, and they were ready.
The running game was firing on all cylinders, as Leif Jensen scored two running TDs in the first quarter with help from Eric Hall, Anthony Pedretti, Kaleo Gomes, Nathan Lloyd, Hayden Williams, Logan Tucker, and Marc Fontanilla.
Jensen got his third TD on a 2-yard scamper to pay dirt. Cooper Meyer made good on the extra point, as he was five of six on the night.
The game settled down heading towards the end of the second quarter until the Wildcats connected on a couple of passes, and capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to #9.
However, Granada immediately responded with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Zak Gooby to Malakai Mlay. Mlay also had an interception return for 30 yards.
Dougherty Valley tried to get its offense going but the Matadors’ defense, supported by Brian Perez, Dylan McDonald, Jensen, Gomes, Lloyd, Yanik Anderson, Tucker, Ian Richardson, Josh Henninger, Miles Kluball, Anthony Molleson, Tanner Parker, and Colin Pearce stifled the Wildcats all night long.
In the end, the Matadors had the Wildcats number and capped off the victory with a TD pass from Gooby to MacDonald for a final score of 41-7.