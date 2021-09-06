The Granada High School football team lost on Saturday to Heritage High School 34-36 in overtime at home. This is the Matadors’ second loss of the season as they now fall to 0-2.
Heritage started off fast, scoring the game’s first two touchdowns. The Matadors answered by scoring a touchdown of their own but trailed the Patriots 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Matadors were able to force a fumble early in the first quarter, but a botched punt attempt gave the Patriots a touchdown to make the score 21-7 — the largest lead any team had all game. The Matadors answered back with a rushing touchdown of their own coming from senior Leif Jensen to make the score 21-14 at half.
Granada came out of the halftime break energized and refocused. A touchdown from Izaiah Garrido-Ramirez tied up the game. A 25-yard throw from senior quarterback Brandon Shah to junior wide receiver Kekoa Barcinas gave the Matadors the lead heading into the fourth quarter at 28-21.
The Matadors held strong in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, not allowing the Patriots to get going. On the second possession of the fourth quarter, sophomore quarterback Jacob Waso connected with junior running back Brock Lombardi for a 12-yard touchdown to even the score at 28-28.
After an offensive stalemate, the two teams headed to overtime. The Patriots scored the first overtime points with a rushing touchdown from junior wide receiver Nick Leffel. Junior Devon River converted the two-point conversion, giving the Patriots a 36-28 lead with Granada having a chance to even the score.
The Matadors did indeed score with a one-yard quarterback sneak from Shah, but couldn’t score on the two-point conversion, giving the Patriots the win.
The story of the game for the Matadors was on special teams where they made mistakes that ultimately set them back. The team had trouble punting the ball all day and even had a botched punt that gave the Patriots a touchdown. In the overtime period, the team missed two field goals, one of which would have won them the game.
The Matadors did show resilience, however, as they were able to regain the lead in the second half and held the Patriots on the defensive end to force overtime.
Shah and Jensen both had two touchdowns for the Matadors. Rivers led the Patriots with two touchdowns and 205 all-purpose yards. The Matadors will play at Castro Valley High School next on Sept. 10.