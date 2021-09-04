The Las Positas College men’s and women’s soccer teams christened the 2021 season with a shutout sweep of district-rival Chabot in Hayward.
The Hawks prevailed 12-0 in the men’s match and 3-0 in the women’s contest.
“Both our men’s and women’s teams had strong performances,” said Las Positas head coach Andy Cumbo, who guides both Hawks teams. “They were physically and mentally prepared to compete.”
The Hawks women broke open a scoreless match with three goals in the second half, courtesy of its Livermore High connection. Freshman forward Caitlyn Garrison, a Livermore graduate, scored twice, and freshman midfielder Isabel Mello, another former Cowboy, had one goal.
Las Positas is a women’s soccer powerhouse in the Bay Area. The Hawks were 2-1 in 2020 — a campaign cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic — a year after winning the 2019 Coast Conference-North Division title with a 9-0-2 mark.
On Garrison’s goals, Marisa Marquez (Granada) and Sofia Jimenez (Tracy) had solo assists. Mello opened the scoring unassisted in the 50th minute.
Las Positas goalkeeper Dariana Mihalache (College Park) worked her first shutout.
In the men’s match, Las Positas dominated. Sophomore forward Adolfo Trujillo (Livermore) led the way with four goals and four assists, and Christian Neves (West-Tracy) added a hat trick. Sual Gutierrez added two assists.
Chabot was playing its first official matches since 2019 due to the pandemic.