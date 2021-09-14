Ashley Arno scored the winning goal in the final minute, and the unbeaten Las Positas College women’s soccer team rallied to beat host Diablo Valley College, 2-1, on Friday, Sept. 10.
Arno, a sophomore midfielder out of California High, has four goals this season, including two game-winners.
“Today was a really good experience,” Las Positas coach Andy Cumbo said. “We gave (away) a goal in the first few minutes and had to work our way back into the game, one goal at a time.”
Las Positas (5-0-0) received big news the day before the game when it received a No. 2 ranking in the state women’s soccer poll.
But the host Vikings proved to be a tough opponent.
Lily Redell scored to put Diablo Valley ahead 1-0 in the fourth minute, but the Hawks responded as they adjusted to a slower playing surface. Tiffani Cheng (Castro Valley) scored the equalizer off an Alyssa Sullivan (Arroyo) assist in the 30th minute.
That set the stage for Arno’s dramatic strike in the 90th minute.
“The team kept steady and stayed the course and Arno scored a great goal in the last minute,” Cumbo said. “This was a good building block.”
Hawks goalkeeper Dariana Mihalache made five saves and allowed just her first goal of the season.
Men’s soccer
Las Positas (4-1-0) outgunned Merritt in a 3-1 home nonconference win.
Dominic Giusto ( De La Salle), Saul Gutierrez (Tracy) and Samuel Kanghere (Tracy) scored for the Hawks.
“Merritt is a very skilled team and they play a possession-based style, and it was a fun game to watch,” Cumbo said. “… We are still trying to improve each day.”
