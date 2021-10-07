Dempsey Sears, a kindergartener at Sunset Elementary School in Livermore, was named Player of the Week by the Livermore Fusion Soccer Club.
The Livermore Fusion, which offers recreational and travel team programs for about 2,600 youths, names a Player of the Week based on a weekly theme. The theme for last week was “ambitious.”
After playing defense for the first half of Saturday’s game, Dempsey asked his coach, Melissa Martella, if he could play so he could score a goal, which he proceeded to do.
“Dempsey is a driven player,” Martella said. “He is constantly learning and applying his skills on the field, but I love his motivation. He wants to do well and sets goals for himself.”
Dempsey is the son of Amanda Sears.