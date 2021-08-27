Livermore High School Football Opener Canceled Due to Poor Air Quality

The Livermore High School (LHS) Cowboys’ football opener has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., at the LHS stadium due to poor air quality index (AQI) in the Livermore area.
Varsity, junior varsity and freshman games were canceled, but it is unclear whether all three teams will play as only varsity has been confirmed.
The AQI was as high as 184 due to wildfires in the northern and eastern parts of the states. The U.S. AQI deemed the air quality unhealthy leading to the cancellation of the game.
The games were canceled last minute as Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District sent out emails at the top of each hour to keep parents and students up to date. The varsity game was scheduled for 5:15 p.m. start time, but was rescheduled twice, once for 6 p.m. then another time for 7 p.m. Parents and students waited patiently in the stands until the game was officially canceled at 6:28 p.m.
Livingston High School is currently 1-0 with a win over Le Grand High School. The Cowboys will look to start their season off with a win to start the new school year.