On Saturday, Aug. 28, Livermore Junior Football League (LJFL) hosted its Opening Day Jamboree.
LJFL welcomed more than 20 teams from San Ramon, Brentwood, Fremont and Walnut Creek. The league also absorbed Pleasanton players that were not able to form their own team.
LJFL is a 501c3 LJFL is a nonprofit organization with a philosophy “to familiarize players with the fundamentals of football and cheer, and in so doing to firmly implant the ideals of good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, courage, and respect for authority; to provide an equal opportunity for all participants to play in a supervised, organized and safety-oriented manner without consideration of talent; to keep the players free of any adult ambition and personal glory so they may be well adjusted and happier children, able to grow to be good decent adults.”
For more information, visit www.ljfl.org.