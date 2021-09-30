DUBLIN — Two Dublin natives made it all the way to Tokyo for this year’s Paralympics and both brought home gold for their teams.
Jorge Sanchez, 29, and Bethany Zummo, 28, grew up in the “Crossroads City” and graduated from Dublin High. Each faced their own challenges after amputations at an early age and found the drive to train for the world’s largest athletic event for disabled athletes.
Sanchez plays for the United States men’s wheelchair basketball team. Zummo for the women’s sitting volleyball team. Despite a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the Paralympic games, both athletes persevered in their training and stayed connected with their teams to reach their ultimate goals.
“Tokyo was absolutely amazing,” Sanchez said. “I’m so thankful they were able to follow through with the Paralympics and the Olympics. The people there were amazing hosts. They treated us all like the amazing athletes we are, and I’m so thankful to Tokyo, the Japanese government and Japanese people.”
Sanchez was born without disabilities but was diagnosed with a tumor on his left femur when he was 8 years old. A biopsy confirmed his parents’ worst fear: the tumor was cancerous.
“I remember going to McDonalds and playing with my sister at the playground and seeing my parents cry,” Sanchez recalled. “I was 8. I didn’t think anything of it, but it was very serious . . . I think it was a little more difficult on my family than it was on me, honestly, but having them by my side was incredible.”
Sanchez underwent several months of chemotherapy to shrink the tumor and had a total of 23 surgeries. After six months of treatment, his family was faced with two choices: keep his leg, with a 50% chance of the cancer returning, or amputate, and decrease the chance of recurrence to 5%.
“My parents actually gave me the decision, because they said I was going to live with it for the rest of my life,” Sanchez said. “I was ready to be done with cancer and out of the hospital and get back to my life, so I chose to have my leg amputated.”
Despite complications that led to a three-month coma, Sanchez finally emerged from the hospital intact and began life as an amputee. It was a few years later when he learned about wheelchair basketball and began to play through Bay Area Outreach Recreation Program (BORP). BORP is dedicated to advancing the lives of those with physical disabilities through sports and recreational activities. The organization gave Sanchez his start on the court.
He now plays professionally for a wheelchair basketball team in Spain and represents the United States at the Paralympics.
Zummo’s story began at birth. Born with fibular hemimelia and proximal femoral focal deficiency, by the time Zummo was 2, her right leg was four inches shorter than her left.
“When I was born, I was missing my fibula,” said Zummo. “The doctors knew the difference in my legs was only going to get greater, so the surgeons and my parents decided amputation was the best option, so they amputated.”
Zummo’s leg was amputated below the knee. Being able to keep her knee has given her a much higher level of activity and motion than if she had lost her knee as well. She wears an adjustable prosthetic leg most days but plays sitting volleyball without her prosthetic.
“The people who have two legs, they actually get in the way,” Zummo said with a laugh. “It’s better to not have the prosthetic on. Figuring out movement is the most important thing, especially since it’s not anatomically normal: you’re on your butt, your hands are in front of you, and you have to time everything right because you use your hands to pass the ball and to move, so it’s a lot to coordinate.”
Zummo is a full-time athlete, and lives in Oklahoma most of the year, training with the Paralympic team. Her trip to Japan was not her first time competing in the Paralympics. She took gold with her team in Rio in 2016. She said coming into Tokyo to defend their title was stressful, especially after the team experienced COVID-19 exposure in the final weeks before its scheduled departure. Due to different exposure levels, team members were able to fly out at different times after completing quarantines and negative tests.
“I literally showed up the day before the games started,” said Zummo. “I kept testing and never showed a positive, so I finally go there at the last minute. We never even got to practice together as a whole team; our first practice was our first game. We just turned it on in that gold medal match.”
Both Zummo and Sanchez said their success was in part due to strong teams and a supportive network of friends and family cheering them on at home. The athletes are now preparing for Paris in 2024 and working to raise awareness for their sports.
“I just want people to realize that Paralympians are athletes like everyone else,” Sanchez said. “The only disability is a negative attitude and ignorance. We train just as hard as Olympic athletes, if not harder, because we do have a disability. We might do something a little different than a regular athlete would do, such as running track or shooting hoops. We are sitting down compared to standing up, but we can do everything able-bodied people can do, just a little different.”