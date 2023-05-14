The East Bay Athletic League dominated the seeding for the North Coast Section Division I baseball bracket on Saturday, nabbing six of the top nine seeds.
The Mountain Division of the league has the top two seeds. The local teams from the Valley Division in the bracket include Amador Valley (seeded fourth), Granada (fifth), Foothill (sixth) and Dublin (ninth). Livermore is the No. 12 seed in Division II.
De La Salle (20-5), the No. 1 seed in Division I, lost 6-0 to Granada on Wednesday in the EBAL playoff semifinals. But the Spartans have only lost twice to NCS opponents this season (including Dublin on April 11), and beat Granada 2-1 on April 19.
San Ramon Valley (18-9), the No. 2 seed, won the EBAL championship game 3-2 in nine innings over Granada on Friday. Clayton Valley Charter (19-5), the Diablo Athletic League Foothill Division champion, was 1-1 against the EBAL during the regular season, beating Monte Vista 10-1 on March 18 and falling to De La Salle 8-3 on March 7.
Here are the opening-round matchups for the local teams:
Amador Valley (18-5) hosts No. 13 Freedom (13-11) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Granada (20-7) hosts No. 12 Pittsburg (18-9) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Foothill (15-9) travels to face No. 11 James Logan (18-6) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Logan is the Mission Valley Athletic League champion, and league champions are guaranteed to host a first-round game according to NCS criteria.
Dublin (16-8) travels to face No. 8 Liberty (16-9) at Pittsburg High School on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Livermore (10-14) travels to face No. 5 Redwood (17-8) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Quarterfinal games will occur on Friday (Division I) and Saturday (Division II). Semifinal games are on May 23 (Division I) and 24 (Division II) and the championship games will be on either May 26 or 27.
Granada suffered a heartbreaking loss to host San Ramon Valley on Friday in the EBAL championship game. The Matadors forced extra innings in a great pitcher’s duel, but San Ramon Valley pushed ahead the winning run in the ninth in the 3-2 game.
Matadors starting pitcher Parker Warner pitched eight innings, allowing only two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk. It was the second straight outstanding starting pitching performance by Granada. On May 10, Joshua Morano hurled a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and three walks as Granada upended De La Salle 6-0.
On Friday, Granada took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an error, and the score remained that way for five-and-a-half innings. San Ramon Valley pitcher Hudson Aber had a no-hitter until Peyton Richards ripped a triple with two outs in the fifth inning, but Richards and Tommy Brown, who followed with a walk, were left stranded.
With one swing, San Ramon Valley’s Luke Baker gave his team a 2-1 lead with a two-run home run in the sixth. But Granada tied the score in the top of the seventh. Warner led off with a double that hit the left-field fence, and pinch runner Nathan Brown eventually scored on a fielder’s choice. Warner was 2 for 4 in the game.
In the bottom of the ninth, the first two Wolves batters reached base. After a Granada error, an RBI single by Blake Jacobs plated the winning run.
“I love the way we competed,” said Granada coach Corrigan Willis after the game. “Our pitching’s been phenomenal. Parker was very good today.”