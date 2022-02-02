The Granada High School girls’ basketball team was defeated by the Carondelet Cougars by a score of 69-30. The Matadors drop to 15-3 on the season and suffer their first home loss of the season.
The Matadors played the Cougars tight in the first quarter. They were able to stop the Cougars’ fast break attack and get to the free throw line early.
The Cougars shifted the momentum of the game in the second quarter. They went on a 22-4 run to take a 23 point lead going into halftime.
The second half was much of the same for the Matadors. They couldn’t get past the Cougars’ full court pressure which led to turnovers on the other end. The Cougars ended the fourth quarter going on a 20-12 run to seal the game.
They will play their last game of the regular season against Clayton Valley Charter High School on a neutral site on Feb. 5.