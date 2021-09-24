Morgan Cho, a third-grader at Lawrence Elementary School in Livermore, has been named player of the week by the Livermore Fusion Soccer Club for Sept. 13-18.
Cho plays for the Zooming Zebras, an under-9 team in the club’s recreational league program. She was recognized by the club for exemplifying the league’s theme of the week: “coachable.”
This is the 8-year-old's first season playing organized soccer. She also plays ice hockey for the Tri Valley Minor Hockey Association’s Lady Blue Devils 8-U travel team.
About 2,600 youths from throughout the Bay Area play for teams sponsored by the Fusion Soccer Club, formerly known as the Livermore Youth Soccer League.