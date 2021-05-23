On April 27, Gable Heart Beats teamed up with City of Pleasanton and Pleasanton RAGE Girls Soccer Club to place an automated external defibrillator (AED) at Val Vista soccer fields and another for Pleasanton Rage to have at Ken Mercer Sports Park. The Gable Heart Beats Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to save lives by early detection of heart issues through heart screenings and by placing defibrillators in places where kids are present. The organization sends a thank you Mayor Karla Brown, Pleasanton Rage, and Erin Sharpe for accepting the AEDs. Together, they are making soccer fields a safer place to play.
